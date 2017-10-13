Actress Kim Fields Reacts To Sexual Assault Claims In Hollywood

Philadelphia (CBS) – This week has been filled with news about mistreatment of women and sexual harassment claims in Hollywood. Actress Kim Fields, best known as “Tootie” on the 80’s television sitcom “Facts of Life” tells The Chris Stigall show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that she has never experienced it. Fields says they were allowed to grow up through the show.

“Even as I got older, in all honesty I don’t know if it was the circles that I ran in, the people that I worked for, my own village covering me, and praying for me, I don’t know what it is, but in terms of what do I think of it, like anybody of course I’m deeply disappointed and sadden and disgusted by what has happened. And no matter if its my industry, or any industry, that’s wrong.”

Growing up in a single parent home, Fields says she has some managed to avoid the stereotype pitfalls that some child star actors faced.

“…my village really, I mean, it takes a village to raise a celebrity, not just a child. For me, having that covering where I knew things like I didn’t want to be a has-been at 18. I knew I didn’t want to be a statistic of my industry as a former child star or as a child star. I knew my mama didn’t sign off on me to go and try some drug and kill myself or, you know, accidentally overdose, suicide, whatever. I was skiddish and I was like, well I ain’t going to try nothing. And that’s how I kept my head above the water.”

Fields still has great friendships with everyone she has worked with on shows, and stars in a movie out in theaters now called “A Question of Faith”. Her autobiography is out on November 14.