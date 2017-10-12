Former Radnor Township Official Sentenced For Indecent Assault Of 103-Year-Old Woman

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A former Radnor Township official was sentenced on Thursday for the indecent assault of a 103-year-old woman.
William Spingler — a Radnor Township official for more than 30 years – was sentenced to two years of probation of two months of home monitoring.
According to authorities, Spingler put his hand under a blanket on the breast of a 103-year-old woman with mental illness.
Zienkowski said it happened at the Wayne Nursing Home on Dec. 15, 2016. Authorities said Spingler came back two more times and did the same thing.
Spingler’s sentence comes a day after Radnor Township Board of Commissioners President Philip Ahr was arrested on several counts of child pornography.