‘This Is My Dream’: Northeast Philly Middle School Soccer Team Gets To Play Like Pros

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an unforgettable day for a middle school soccer team from Northeast Philadelphia as they got to play on the field at Talen Energy Stadium, the home of the Philadelphia Union.

About 70 students from Baldi Middle School spent their morning Wednesday on the pitch, playing games and doing drills led by Philadelphia Union staff members.

“I’ve never been on the field. This is my dream.”

“It’s my first time in my life being on a stadium.”

Future In Question After Crushing Defeat For USA Soccer

“I just love playing on the field, you know, passing to my teammates and having a good time.”

Baldi principal Luke Hostetter is a big soccer fan himself and says the kids worked very hard to earn this opportunity, which is sponsored by TruMark Financial.

“We use this as a reward and incentive for our kids who are making the right decisions in school,” he Hostetter said, “that are coming to our after school programs.”

He says soccer is especially popular at Baldi, with a diverse student body that has students who speak 30 world languages.