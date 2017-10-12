SugarHouse Employees Help With Hurricane Relief

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — Employees of the SugarHouse Casino are spent their break-times on Thursday packing hygiene kits for those affected by the recent hurricanes.
In the employee lounge, SugarHouse Casino team members formed an assembly line packing things like toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, and soap into plastic bags.
Eighteen hundred kits, that’s $20,000 in supplies, that will be sent to hurricane victims. Employees cheered when the first pallet containing more than 400 kits was ready. Kelly Williams is a director of team development.
“As we were building the kits, somebody said ‘wow, I’m thinking of the recipient of this bar of soap and how we just take these things for granted.’ And now we are putting these kits together, these basic essentials that we don’t even have to think about,” said Kelly Williams, Director of Team Development.
Heart to Heart International, the non-governmental organization dedicated to providing humanitarian relief, will facilitate the deliveries.