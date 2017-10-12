Injuries Reported In School Bus Crash In Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) –– There have been reported injuries after a school bus was involved in an accident in New Castle, Delaware, Thursday morning.
It happened near New Castle Avenue and Memorial Drive, just after 8 a.m.
Police have not said what caused the crash.
Officials say there were children on the bus and there have been transports to A.I. duPont Hospital.
It remains unclear how many people were injured. The injuries are said to be minor.
The southbound lanes of New Castle Avenue are closed at this time.