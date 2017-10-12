North Philadelphia Charter School Receives $2.2 Million Grant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-million dollar grant from a familiar name will fund improvements at a North Philadelphia charter school.
“This is the largest individual gift that we’ve ever received,” said KIPP Philadelphia CEO Marc Mannella.
Mannella is talking about a $2.2 million challenge grant from Lee Rowan, the widow of philanthropist Henry Rowan. Mannella says the grant will pay for new windows, electrical and mechanical systems at what is now called KIPP’s Rowan Campus, in the school district’s former M. H. Stanton building.
“We knew that we weren’t going to be able to fully realize the potential of this building without some additional philanthropy. And so when Mrs. Rowan decided to step up to the plate, that was a game-changer,” said Mannella.
Lee Rowan joked that she married into the ability to support education.
“One believes in the vision of education. But then when a school is doing it so well, it’s an inspiration,” said Rowan.
KIPP operates five Philadelphia charters, with plans to open number six on the third floor of the Rowan Campus.