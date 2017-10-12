NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Survey: Two-Thirds Of PA School Districts, Municipalities Without Cybersecurity Professional

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s auditor general says a survey of nearly 1,000 school districts and municipalities finds that most do not employ a cyber security professional or consult with one.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday that the state must do a better job helping its school districts and municipalities protect their data. He says sensitive data includes Social Security numbers, health records, student records and more and that the threaty of cyber theft isn’t going away.

He says more than two-thirds of the school districts and municipalities that responded don’t employ or consult a cyber security professional. The survey says most also feel they need more resources to boost cybersecurity, including additional funding, a resources center to answer questions and a statewide agency to turn to in emergencies.

