Fans Weigh On NFL’s Relaxed Touchdown Celebration Rules

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When your team’s winning, there’s plenty to cheer about.

“I’m on my feet, my face is face red, my veins are popping,” said John Mcelvarr of Queen Village.

And it’s not just the fans. After being banned for years, on-field celebrations are once again allowed in the NFL.

“I think it’s great. It brings excitement to the game. It brings energy,” said Jay Twyman of North Philadelphia.

From a Philadelphia Eagle’s free fall to the Viking’s game of duck, duck, goose. These players are hitting it out of the park.

“I love what Agholor did! I have a dent in my couch where i tried to imitate it,” said Twyman.

But, what’s too far?

“I think it’s like what the Supreme Court said about pornography. I can’t define it, but I know it when I see it,” said Philly resident Amy Warrington.

Odell Beckham Junior of the Giants was fined $12,000 for his “dog urinating on a hydrant” celebration.

“I mean, come on man. That’s disrespectful,” said Birds fan Matt Martino.

“I’m okay with that because he trains hard, works hard,” said Twyman.

The league also prohibits demonstrations that are suggestive, violent, directed at an opponent or those that go on too long.

“I don’t want to watch a five minute orchestrated dance or anything. Keep it to ten or fifteen seconds,” said Warrington.

“I’m fine with that.”