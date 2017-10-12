NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Investigating After Store Owner Shoots Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – No charges have been announced after a store owner opened fire on a man in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 6100 block of Market Street.

The store owner told police that it started earlier in the day when a man came in threatening to kill him and his family.

When the man came back at night, the owner said the man appeared to reach for his waist.

The owner then shot the man in the leg. He is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

