Joel Embiid Dazzles In Preseason Debut

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could you imagine if that game wasn’t on TV?

Good thing Sixers fans begged for NBCSportsPhilly to carry the Sixers-Nets preseason game on Wednesday night, because we were able to see greatness. In his preseason debut, Joel Embiid completely dominated.

In just 15 minutes of work, Embiid finished with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block. Embiid shot 4-9 from the field and a ridiculous 14-18 (!!) from the line. He even hit a near-half court shot after the whistle.

Embiid was unstoppable and was making sure the Nets knew it.

The Sixers made 13 three’s en route to a 133-114 win over the Nets.

Dario Saric scored 26 points on 5-8 shooting from beyond the arc. J.J. Redick finished with 18.

Ben Simmons stuffed the stat sheet with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.

Embiid tweeted this after the game.