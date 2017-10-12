Joel Embiid Dazzles In Preseason Debut

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could you imagine if that game wasn’t on TV?

Good thing Sixers fans begged for NBCSportsPhilly to carry the Sixers-Nets preseason game on Wednesday night, because we were able to see greatness. In his preseason debut, Joel Embiid completely dominated.

In just 15 minutes of work, Embiid finished with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block. Embiid shot 4-9 from the field and a ridiculous 14-18 (!!) from the line. He even hit a near-half court shot after the whistle.

Embiid was unstoppable and was making sure the Nets knew it.

The Sixers made 13 three’s en route to a 133-114 win over the Nets.

Dario Saric scored 26 points on 5-8 shooting from beyond the arc. J.J. Redick finished with 18.

Ben Simmons stuffed the stat sheet with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals.

 

Embiid tweeted this after the game.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch