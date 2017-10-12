PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Feeling a mid-October chill in the air? KYW’s Jay Lloyd suggests extending summer-like weather with a historic Virginia Getaway.
Help celebrate a major Revolutionary War Anniversary this weekend with a whirlwind trip to Yorktown, Virginia and a stay at Williamsburg. It was here that Washington’s Army with the help of a French Fleet defeated the British in a battle that signaled the end of war and an independent America.
The Revolution Museum at Yorktown is trumpeting the 1781 event this weekend. The weather is typically still warm enough for sailing cruises on the York River and golf at area courses.
Nearby Busch Gardens is still open. Stay at Williamsburg for a plunge into a restored colonial experience.
Dine to the sound of colonial instruments from 18th century menus at a quartet of early American restaurants. Or go upscale 21st century at the Trellis, home of Death by Chocolate. Don’t ask, just save room.