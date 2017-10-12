Fans Hit Up Local Spots To Cheer On Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Watching the Birds in person is a thrill but there is just something about tuning in back on home turf that gets the blood flowing.
Checking in at Field House sports bar in Center City, a group of medical students took in the game.
After wrapping up an early morning final exam, they are rooting on the Eagles with no concern about another early wake-up call.
This crew is in it for the long haul despite some hesitant confidence for a win.
“Our secondary isn’t where its supposed to be, so I think Cam Newton might exploit that — but I still think we pull it out,” one of the medical students said.
As green runs through veins, condensation builds up on a cold one marked with this city’s motto.
But these fans say, they are not sweating the outcome against the panthers with the season ahead looking this good.