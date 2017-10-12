Deion Sanders Praises Ukee Washington: ‘You Were A Hero In Our Inner City’

CHARLOTTE (CBS) — Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had high praise for CBS3’s Ukee Washington while crashing a live shot at Bank of America Stadium prior to the Philadelphia Eagles-Carolina Panthers game on Thursday Night Football.
“You don’t understand the impact you had on me,” Sanders said. “You were a hero in our inner city. We looked up to you. Everything you exemplified was class and professionalism.”
Washington has known Sanders since the former NFL superstar was 14 years old.
Sanders grew up in Fort Myers, Florida, while Washington was a sportscaster at a television station there prior to coming to CBS3.
“I value our relationship. We have a tremendous one for a lifetime,” Sanders told Washington.
Speaking about the game, Sanders called both Carson Wentz and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton “phenomenal.”
“You got two quarterbacks that are playing phenomenal. I like the Cam under pressure, I like the Cam under scrutiny, I like the Cam when his back is up against the wall he comes out and performs and I can’t wait to see that guy tonight,” said Sanders.
You can catch the game tonight on CBS3. The kickoff show begins at 7 p.m.