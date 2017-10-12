Damp and Dreary Thursday, Temperatures On The Rise Into The Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Most of the rain for Thursday happening before the daylight hours of the morning, but a few lingering areas of scattered showers are likely as we move throughout the afternoon.

In general, we should not see much, if any, accumulating rain in the afternoon today. Even though the rain showers are going to be very spotty and light this afternoon, there will still be strong onshore flow from an area of high pressure that is centered up in New England. Wind gusts this afternoon are likely to reach as high as 20MPH at times, meaning that some extra height could be added to the waves, especially around high tide.

Due to this chance a Coastal flood Advisory has been issued and will go into effect at Noon today. High tide along the New Jersey ocean coastline happens between 1:30-2:30PM. When you add in the onshore flow, that means that an extra 1-2 feet of water could be pulsed in with high tide. Areas that are prone to coastal flooding or tidal flooding should be avoided this afternoon, especially during the high tide hours.

After the rain today we continue to see a couple spotty shower chances through Friday and even possible part of Saturday, but more sunshine is likely as we move into the coming weekend. Temperatures are also on the rise into the weekend as well, thanks to a weak upper level ridge that will work into the region ahead of a cold front that works through on Sunday night. Highs on Saturday are likely back into the 70s with 80s in the forecast for Sunday. On the backside of the cold front though we will get a sustained stretch of cooler and more Fall-like weather with temperatures in the 60s, low humidity, and sunny skies.

Last for anyone curious about the Birds game tonight, it looks as though it should be a pretty typical Carolina night. A little warm and slightly humid with temperatures at kickoff around 77. An isolated shot for a thunder shower is out there for the game too but it should not be a washout of the night for Thursday Night Football on CBS 3.