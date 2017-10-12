Cameron Rupp Adopts Dog Found Outside PSPCA

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cameron Rupp made it official this week, adopting a beautiful 2-year-old dog.

Towards the ends of the Phillies season, a 2-year-old cane corso was found tied outside of the Pennsylvania SPCA headquarters in North Philadelphia. The owners never came to claim this dog, so the Phillies catcher adopted her. The Rupp family named her Lola.

Lola phillies

(Photo: PSPCA)

Lola is now living with her new canine brother Chief.

Rupp hosted Ruppapalooza in July, raising over $30,000 for the PSPCA. Rupp was also chosen as the Phillies nominee for the Roberto Clemente award for his community service work.

The 29-year-old catcher played 88 games for the Phillies this season, hitting .217/.299/.417 with 14 homers and 34 RBI’s.

