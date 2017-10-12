Former Dover Air Force Airman Sentenced To 5 Years In Child Porn Case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former airman at Dover Air Force Base accused of amassing what prosecutors described as a horrific collection of child pornography while using sophisticated computer technology to hide his identity has been sentenced to five years in prison.
A judge on Thursday also ordered 27-year-old Robert Hollingsworth of Bryon, Illinois, to pay $48,000 in restitution.
Hollingsworth, who was arrested at the military base in January, pleaded guilty in June to one count of possession of child pornography of a minor under the age of 12. He faced a maximum of 20 years behind bars.
Authorities say Hollingsworth collected more than 10,000 images and 3,000 videos of children being sexually exploited.
Of the 162 identified victims, 16 came forward to submit victim impact statements and seek restitution.
