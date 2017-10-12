76ers 5th Best Selling Team On StubHub

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are the 5th best selling NBA team on StubHuba secondary market for event tickets.

The 76ers’ home opener on Friday, October 20th against the Celtics is the fourth-highest priced StubHub game of the entire NBA season.

Warriors at Sixers (5th) Sixers on November 18th and Sixers at Knicks (7th) on Christmas Day also rank inside the top 10 most in-demand StubHub NBA games.

(Photo credit: StubHub)

The top five best selling teams on StubHub this season to date are the Lakers, Knicks, Celtics, Warriors and 76ers.

You can view the full report here.

The Sixers open the season on Wednesday, October 18th at the Washington Wizards on ESPN.

