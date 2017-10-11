California Wildfires Near Dick Vermeil’s Winery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil owns a winery in Napa Valley, which is nearby the wildfires devastating the region.

“The fires that hit Sunday night came within a quarter to a half a mile of the place, so we were really concerned,” Vermeil said. “Then, we relaxed when it went away. But I get the report this morning, because of wind changes, they’re concerned about the fire developing on St. Helena. If that ever gets going again, as bad as it can be now, it can get worse.”

Three days after the fires began, firefighters were still unable to gain control of the blazes that had turned entire Northern California neighborhoods to ash and destroyed at least 3,500 homes and businesses.

“We are literally looking at explosive vegetation,” said Ken Pimlott, chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “It is very dynamic. These fires are changing by the minute in many areas.”

At least 21 people have been reported dead and hundreds are missing due to the wildfires.

