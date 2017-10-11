Trump To Pitch Tax Plan While In Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will pitch his tax plan as a boon for truckers as he brings his tax tour to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Wednesday.

Trump will be speaking in front of an audience of roughly 1,000, including lots of truckers, against a backdrop of big rigs at a local airplane hangar.

Eminem Looks To ‘Stomp’ Trump With Lyrical Tirade 

The White House says Trump will argue that his tax reform framework will benefit truckers by lowering their tax rates, boosting manufacturing, and making it easier for families to pass their trucking businesses onto their children.

He’ll say: “When your trucks are moving, America is growing” and that his “America first” philosophy “means putting American truckers first.”

That’s according to excerpts provided by the White House.

Trump Is Top Selling Halloween Costume This Year 

Trump has left it to Congress to fill in many details of his plan.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch