Police: 3 Men Shot On South Bonsall Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in South Philadelphia that sent three men to the hospital.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of South Bonsall Street.
Officers found two shooting victims and rushed the men to the hospital. That’s when police found out that a third victim was already being treated.
All three victims are in stable condition.
Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.
“The area, 1900 South Bonsall Street, and Bonsall and Mifflin, and 24th and Mifflin, it is known for street narcotics sale, so we believe that this triple shooting may be narcotics related,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small.
Police say nearby surveillance cameras captured the moment two men opened fire on the victims.
So far, no arrests have been made.