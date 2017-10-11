Study: How Smiling Can Actually Help Improve Your Health

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s just common sense, if you can smile at people and spend most of your day smiling, the odds are good that people will be kind to you as well and you will have a positive experience.

Several medical studies have shown that this isn’t just a good technique to get along with other people but actually a wonderful way to improve your health.

The most dramatic work was done at the University of Oregon where they actually studied over 700 senior citizens and found those who got along with neighbors and friends as well as family were less likely to report health problems and limitations.

This study actually looked at the interactions between people and then measured the impact on the immune system. Some of the most important studies are the ones which don’t necessarily encourage someone to buy a pill.

This one is easy for any of us to attempt—just smile.