Where Does Philadelphia Rank In The Top LGBT-Friendly Cities In US?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is ranked one of the top LGBT-friendly cities in the United States.
According to an analysis conducted by NerdWallet, Philadelphia ranked sixth in the nation.
“In the Philadelphia metro area, nearly 4 percent of the population identifies as LGBT. The FBI didn’t receive any reports of hate crimes related to gender identity or sexual orientation in the city for 2013. Philadelphia also tied for the highest score in the Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index. In Philadelphia, the heart of LGBT nightlife is centered in what is nicknamed ‘The Gayborhood,’” NerdWallet wrote.
It continued, “The city is home to several civil rights, advocacy and LGBT youth organizations including the Bread & Roses Community Fund, the Spruce Foundation and the Gay and Lesbian Latino AIDS Education Initiative.”
NerdWallet factored into its analysis the percentage of the population identifying as LGBT in each metro area; LGBT-related hate crimes per 10,000 residents; the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index; and the Human Rights Campaign’s number of leaders in LGBT health care equality.
