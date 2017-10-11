New Technology Enhancements, More Food Options For Fans At Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wells Fargo Center is making some major upgrades in an effort to get more fans in the stands.

The twisted taco, mac and cheese balls, and a fried rice station are just some of the new food options available to folks going to the Wells Fargo Center this fall.

And the places where fans can feast on them are different too.

“We’ve opened up the areas on top of the landings, so the experience is going to be different from they’ve seen before,” said Wells Fargo Center president John Page. “More space, more opportunities to enjoy, mingle, be social and ultimately enjoy the game.”

Page says they’ve also added two new LED rings in the main arena and LED panels throughout the building, giving it more than any other sports venue in the country.

“The great thing is our new digital transformation, when you look at what we have in the atriums, as well as in the bowl, it’s an upgrade that people will really be impressed with when they come in. It will enhance their experience.”

Page says as part of their upgrades, they’ve also added the Comcast X1 platform to all of their mid-level suits.