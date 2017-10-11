Aldi To Hold Hiring Events At All New Jersey Locations

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – If you’re looking for a job, grocery chain Aldi is hosting a statewide job fair in New Jersey on Wednesday.
Head over to any of New Jersey’s 42 Aldi grocery stores from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are 250 positions available.
Aldi is hiring for all of its stores, including ones soon to open in Egg Harbor, Flemington, Hamilton and Old Bridge.
Job seekers must be at least 18 years old to apply.
To find a location near you, click here.