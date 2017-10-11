Aldi To Hold Hiring Events At All New Jersey Locations

Filed Under: Talkers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – If you’re looking for a job, grocery chain Aldi is hosting a statewide job fair in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Head over to any of New Jersey’s 42 Aldi grocery stores from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drone Reportedly Tried To Lure Kids Off Playground  

There are 250 positions available.

Aldi is hiring for all of its stores, including ones soon to open in Egg Harbor, Flemington, Hamilton and Old Bridge.

NJ State Trooper Saves Couple From Burning Vehicle 

Job seekers must be at least 18 years old to apply.

To find a location near you, click here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch