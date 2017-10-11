Police Arrest Man Accused Of 2014 Murder Of Philadelphia Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a 43-year-old man with the murder of a Philadelphia woman back in 2014.
Jermele Hudson, of the 2800 block of North 25th Street, is charged with the 2014 death of 40-year-old Pamela Lewis.
According to police, Lewis’s family reported her missing two years ago on Aug. 4.
Police say they discovered Lewis was in a physical altercation with Hudson who was her boyfriend at that time.
On June 27 of this year, officers investigated possible human remains in the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street. The remains were later identified as Lewis.
Hudson faces charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and related offenses.