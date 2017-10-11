Police Arrest Man Accused Of 2014 Murder Of Philadelphia Woman

Filed Under: Philadlephia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Police have arrested and charged a 43-year-old man with the murder of a Philadelphia woman back in 2014.

Police Investigate Homicide After Man Found Dead In Car In North Philly

Jermele Hudson, of the 2800 block of North 25th Street, is charged with the 2014 death of 40-year-old Pamela Lewis.

According to police, Lewis’s family reported her missing two years ago on Aug. 4.

Police say they discovered Lewis was in a physical altercation with Hudson who was her boyfriend at that time.

On June 27 of this year, officers investigated  possible human remains in the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street. The remains were later identified as Lewis.

Hudson faces charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and related offenses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch