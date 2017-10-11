Joel Embiid To Make Preseason Debut, But The Game Won’t Be On Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time even, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will play a basketball game together.

However, most people won’t get to see it, as Wednesday’s Sixers-Nets preseason game will not be televised in the Philadelphia area.

Got word from the Sixers confirming that tonight's game will NOT be televised locally. Wow. https://t.co/zxBFnsE5tV — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) October 11, 2017

Follow @rich_hofmann for coverage of tonight's #sixers game in Long Island, especially important since it's not on local tv. <grumble> — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) October 11, 2017

The Brooklyn Nets home preseason game against the Sixers will only be televised on the YES Network. Furthermore, the game will not be available on NBA League Pass either.

Unfortunately, this game will not be available on LP. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Customer Support (@NBALPSupport) October 10, 2017

Wednesday will be Embiid’s 2017 debut, as he missed the previous three games recovering from knee surgery in March, according to the team. However, Embiid signed a five-year contract extension on Tuesday. 94WIP’s Howard Eskin previously reported contract negotiations as the reason for Embiid’s absence from preseason, a report that seems to have been correct.

No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz is not expected to play on Wednesday, due to a knee injury. Fultz is also reportedly dealing with shoulder soreness, which seems to be affecting his shot.