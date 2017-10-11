It’s Crunch Time In Bid To Lure Amazon To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A team of city officials and outside consultants is finishing up work on a pitch for Philadelphia that could be the most important since William Penn advertised for settlers. The city hopes to be one of the first to submit a bid to host Amazon’s second corporate headquarters.

On the 16th floor of a Center City office building, a team led by the Commerce Department begins a weekly strategy session trying to get into the mind of its target audience.

“We have heard from numerous people within the company or who have spent time within the company that a key thing to do when writing for Amazon is to look up ‘weasel words’ and then make sure you never use any of those.”

Weasel words will be less important than the incentive package the city is offering. Commerce officials say they’re still working on the final calculation of its dollar value.

The city hopes to submit its bid by Monday — four days ahead of the deadline — but even then it won’t reveal what it’s offering because Amazon required a non-disclosure agreement and one thing is clear in the strategy session….

“Amazon’s number one value is customer obsession. We are all clearly customer obsessed.”