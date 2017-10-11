How To Help Victims Of California Wildfires

Filed Under: California Wildfires

By Bethany Hines

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN)Fast-moving wildfires continue to spread devastation and desperation in Northern California. So far, the flames have driven more than 20,000 people from their homes. At least 21 people are dead. Authorities in Sonoma County received more than 100 missing person calls.

Here is how you can help those dealing with the fires, and ways you can get help if you’re in need.

If you live in Northern California, you can volunteer and donate aid through this Facebook page.

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to assist evacuees.

Facebook has also activated a safety check-in page.

Meanwhile, Airbnb hosts are offering free rooms to displaced neighbors and relief workers from October 8 to October 30.

Wine County Animal Lovers is offering pet supplies to help evacuees keep their animals with them.

And Direct Relief is providing medical resources to local health centers and clinics.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch