Drone Reportedly Tried To Lure Kids Off Playground

Filed Under: Talkers

AKRON, OHIO (CBS) ––  A frightening and bizarre story out of Ohio where a drone reportedly tried to lure kids away from their school playground.

School officials are on alert in Akron after several eyewitnesses claim they heard a voice coming from the drone.

Parents Could Face Fine, Jail Under NY Anti-Bullying Law 

They say the drone tried to get the kids to leave school grounds. The school’s principal says both kids and adults spotted the drone.

“They shared with me that this drone had some type of voice capability and that it was actually communicating with the kids that were here playing, so it was talking to them,” said Principal Megan Lee-Wilfong. “Even if I am not here on the evenings or on the weekends, they are still my students so I wanted to make sure they were OK.”

Philly, New Jersey Has 10 Of The Best Pizza Shops In US 

Police are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about strangers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch