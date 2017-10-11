Drone Reportedly Tried To Lure Kids Off Playground

AKRON, OHIO (CBS) –– A frightening and bizarre story out of Ohio where a drone reportedly tried to lure kids away from their school playground.
School officials are on alert in Akron after several eyewitnesses claim they heard a voice coming from the drone.
They say the drone tried to get the kids to leave school grounds. The school’s principal says both kids and adults spotted the drone.
“They shared with me that this drone had some type of voice capability and that it was actually communicating with the kids that were here playing, so it was talking to them,” said Principal Megan Lee-Wilfong. “Even if I am not here on the evenings or on the weekends, they are still my students so I wanted to make sure they were OK.”
Police are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about strangers.