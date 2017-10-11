Dozens Of Black Bears Killed As New Jersey Hunt Continues

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Hunters have killed 82 bears so far during New Jersey’s latest black bear hunt.
There were 56 killed on Tuesday and 26 were killed on Monday, when the six-day hunt started in eight counties. Most of the kills have occurred in Sussex County.
Evesham Township Police Warn Of Black Bear In Area
The hunt’s first three days are reserved for bow hunting, while both hunting with bows and muzzle-loading guns will be allowed during the last three days.
State parks and wildlife management areas are open to hunting in Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties, and in areas of Bergen, Mercer, Passaic and Somerset counties.
State wildlife officials say the hunts help control the black bear population and minimize run-ins with humans.
Opponents say the hunts are inhumane and unnecessary.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)