NTSB: Engineer In Deadly Chester Amtrak Crash Had Marijuana In System

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the engineer involved in a deadly Amtrak crash in Chester last year had marijuana in his system. That was just one of the findings in a report out Wednesday.
The train was heading from New York to Savannah, Georgia, when it struck the backhoe in Chester, about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
The NTSB says the backhoe was not supposed to be on that track.
Officials: Engineer From Chester Amtrak Crash Tested Positive For Marijuana
The report also says the backhoe operator had cocaine in his system at the time of the crash, and the supervisor tested positive for pain medications, including oxycodone.
Backhoe operator Joseph Carter Jr., 61, and supervisor Peter Adamovich, 59, were killed and 40 train passengers were hurt.
