Trump To Nominate Philly’s Barry Myers To Department of Commerce

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President Donald Trump has announced that he intends to nominate Philadelphia’s Barry Myers to the Department of Commerce.

If confirmed, Myers will serve as Under Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere, Department of Commerce.

Myers has served as CEO of AccuWeather since 2007.

Myers, who’s from Philadelphia, graduated from the Smeal College of Business at Penn State and received a J.D. from Boston University Law School.

He and his wife Holly have five children.

