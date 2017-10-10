NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 10.10.17

By Rich Zeoli
3pm- Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, among others actresses, have decided to speak out about having been sexually harassed by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

3:20pm- According to reports, in 2004, Matt Damon and Russell Crowe helped kill a New York Times story about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged mistreatment of multiple women. 

3:25pm- The New Yorker acquired audio from a NYPD sting of Harvey Weinstein confessing to having inappropriately touched model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez.

3:30pm- During an interview at the Cinefashion Film Awards, fashion designer Donna Karan defended Harvey Weinstein.

3:50pm- In an email sent to team owners, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that, going forward,  players and coaches should stand during the National Anthem. 

4pm- After deeming it “inflammatory,” Twitter has decided to remove a campaign ad featuring Tennessee Senatorial Candidate Marsha Blackburn targeting Planned Parenthood. 

4:25pm- During an interview with the New York Times, Sen. Bob Corker claimed that President Trump’s actions have put America on a path towards World War III.

5:30pm- On The View, host Sunny Hostin seemed to make excuses for Harvey Weinstein following multiple sexual harassment claims against the Hollywood producer.

 

