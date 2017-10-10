Willingboro Police Searching For Suspects Who Lit Store On Fire

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Willingboro are searching for two arson suspects who lit a store on fire.

Willingboro police released video of the suspects entering The Meat Stop in Country Club Plaza on Aug. 26.

One of the suspects is shown pouring a flammable liquid on the floor, while the second suspect lights a match that ignites the liquid.

The two suspects then run out of the store as the fire spreads.

If anyone recognizes the suspects in the video, please call the Willingboro Police Department at 609-877-3001 or the Citizen Tip Hotline at 609-877-6958.

