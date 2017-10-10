Tracking Diabetes Medication? There’s An App For That.

PHILDELPHIA (CBS) — You can get an app for just about anything these days. But now there is a new app for physicians that soon might be made available to the public for everyone’s use.

What it does is it ranks people as moderate to very high cardiovascular risk and actually gives a percentage for the likelihood of severe hypoglycemia risk within the next two years.

It’s pretty impressive because it looks that the hemoglobin A1C, the duration of diabetes, gender, and the type of diabetes treatment that is being given.

It factors in whether someone is taking insulin dosage of insulin and what oral medications are being taken.

The tool has been studied by what was called the Leader Trial, which was performed at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

Those who argue against the application say that it should only be used to provide guidance and should not be used as an absolute way to treat a patient.