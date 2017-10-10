Sylvester Stallone Announces He’s Directing, Producing ‘Creed’ Sequel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sylvester Stallone will be doing more than playing Rocky Balboa in “Creed 2.”
Stallone announced on Instagram on Monday that he will be directing and producing the “Creed” sequel.
“Looking forward to directing and producing the incredibly talented Michael B. Jordan in CREED 2 next year … One more Round!” Stallone wrote.
Ryan Coogler directed the first “Creed.”
Stallone revealed earlier this year that Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed Apollo Creed in “Rocky IV,” will be in the sequel.
A release date for “Creed 2” has not been set yet.
Stallone was nominated for best supporting actor for “Creed.”