SEPTA Unveils Newly Upgraded Bus Station In West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning for a newly constructed SEPTA bus station in West Philadelphia.

The station at 61st and Pine Streets has a pedestrian shelter, upgraded lighting and landscaping. It’s the end point for the route 42 bus.

“You know what we want to do is help their home values, be an asset to the community here,” said SEPTA’s general manager Jeff Knueppel. “And I think that is the case now the facilities here were rather old. I’m very very proud of what our people did here. It’s very good for our customers. It’s very good for the community.”

The station is funded by Act 89, which provides capital funds for transportation projects throughout the Commonwealth.

ACT 89 also enabling SEPTA to replace its aging bus fleet. A diesel-electric hybrid bus was being showed off. 525 of them will be rolled out over the course of five years. It’s an effort to build one of the cleanest bus fleets in the country.

“I wanted make sure we had charging ports,” said Knueppel. “Those buses can be WiFi equipped. We are working on that, so we can get that feature out soon. Also, have screens, you can see weather information, travel information inside.”