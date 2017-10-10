Thousands Gather At Philadelphia Summit On Workplace Diversity, Inclusion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four thousand professionals gathered in Philadelphia Tuesday for a three-day global summit on workplace diversity and inclusion.

The Out and Equal Summit provides workshops, expert panels and learning opportunities on how to create a workplace that is inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expression.

Founder and CEO Salisse Berry says the summit includes individuals from all 50 states and 59 countries.

“We must stay strong and we’re all in this together,” she said.

Berry says the summit has grown to represent 800 of the top 1000 companies and is growing, despite recent roll backs in LGBT protections under the Trump Administration.

“They know it’s just the right thing to do and it’s good for business,” she said.

First Data CEO Frank Bisignano implemented changes like transgender friendly healthcare, gender inclusive paid leave for new babies and an affinity group for LGBT employees and its changed their company.

“Diversity and inclusion is a multi-year strategy,” he said. “Three thousand managers strong have embraced this change.”

Studies show companies with diverse staffs are more profitable and productive.