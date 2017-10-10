PennDOT Ready To Open New Ramp Along NB I-95 At Girard Avenue

By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under: Construction, I-95, KYW Newsradio 1060, Paul Kurtz, Penndot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDot has announced another milestone in its long-running effort to rebuild I-95.

Northbound motorists will be happy to hear that a new ramp will open next Tuesday at the Girard Avenue Interchange.

“New signalized intersection which means that those folks can get on right at Richmond Street at Girard Avenue instead of taking Castor Avenue and taking the detour which has been around since December of 2015,” said PennDot spokesman Brad Rudolph.

That detour was a one lane cattle shoot up to Allegheny Avenue.

Rudolph says Penndot will have to set up traffic restrictions in advance of the ramp opening.

“On Thursday and Friday they’re gonna close the northbound I-95 ramp from north 95 to Girard Avenue so they can get the ramp open by next Tuesday afternoon,” he said.

Also, overnight Friday construction crews will be shifting northbound traffic onto the two right lanes of the newly built viaduct that runs through Fishtown and Port Richmond.

