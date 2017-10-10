No Real Relief From The Summer Heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The month of October is usually filled with thoughts of hot cider and pumpkin patches and Halloween night where you need to wear a sweatshirt under your costume.

However, that has not been the case so far this year for the first almost week and a half of the month. So far to start out the month of October we have seen 5 days of 80+ temperatures and with today’s high temperature forecast sitting at 84, that would push us to 6 days of 80+ and also 6 days in a row of 80+ for the month.

To put this in perspective, we only had 5 days of 80+ temperatures in October all of last year. There is a small silver lining that we can look to try and hang on to as we deal with this stretch of late summer heat. A weak cold front did come through the region yesterday and clear us out to a degree.

While the temperatures are not going to dip like we might like them to, at least the humidity should be lower for Tuesday. After dew points in the 70s (!) on Monday, we are likely to fall back into the 60s at times this afternoon, so while not great, it will still be better than yesterday afternoon. Also, again while this is going to be a warm day, we should remain well below the record high for today of 90 set back in 1939. Overall the temperatures trend of some cooler and less humid air continues into the middle of the week where we are likely to sit a little closer to normal with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s at times, it does get hot again as we move into the coming weekend.

The tropics are still churning away a bit as the season continues to wind down in the Atlantic Basin. We now have our 15th named storm of the season with Tropical Storm Ophelia, likely to become a hurricane in the coming days, spiraling out in the open waters of the Atlantic. We should not expect Ophelia to cause any issues for any landmass at this time.

Have a great day!