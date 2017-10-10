Mother Of Sandy Hook Victim Shares Lessons Learned In Wake Of Vegas Shooting

By Jim Melwert
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting a woman who lost a child in the Sandy Hook massacre was in Delaware County, sharing lessons learned with staff from area schools and first responders.

“December 14th, 2012,” said speaker Alissa Parker.

Her daughter, 6-year-old, Emilie was one of 20-children gunned down in Sandy Hook Elementary School in December of 2012.

“And I remember taking her to the bus stop at the end of the road and she was off,” she said.

Parker started Safe and Sound Schools in hopes of sharing lessons learned after the shooting. including, training, planning, and communications to enable to fastest possible response.

“When the police came to respond to the shooting, the shooter hadn’t gone to the second classroom yet,” she said. “My daughter was still alive.”

When she hears of mass shootings, such as Las Vegas she says her thoughts immediately go to the families.

“To not know information and then when you do, how heartbreaking it is,” she said.

