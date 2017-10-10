FDA Issues Warning After Growing Number Of People Consuming Chlorine Dioxide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s being dubbed “the controversial concoction,” as a growing number of people are consuming it to cure various health problems.
The product is called Miracle Mineral Solution or MMS. Its main ingredient is Chlorine Dioxide which is commonly found in bleach.
The ingredient is very effective at killing bacteria and viruses on hard surfaces, but in the body? The maker of MMS says yes but medical experts disagree.
The FDA has issued a warning about the product, and the sale of MMS has been banned in a handful of countries, including Canada and Ireland.