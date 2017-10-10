Markelle Fultz Reportedly Changes Shooting Form Due To Shoulder Injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Markelle Fultz’s free-throw motion is a mess.
Apparently, it’s due to a shoulder injury, according to 94WIP’s Howard Eskin.
Eskin told the 94WIP Midday Show on Tuesday, “It’s not a long term problem.”
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor also reported that Fultz’s shoulder injury is effecting his shot.
“Yeah, for the most part,” Fultz told O’Connor when asked if his shoulder changed his form. “I’m just trying other things to make free throws. At the end of the day, that’s not an excuse for me. I’m just out there hooping.”
According to O’Connor, Fultz said his shoulder has been bothering him “on and off” for awhile and he “can’t recall” when the pain begun.
Fultz went 2-5 from the line in last night’s preseason, his first free-throw attempts as a Sixer. At Washington, Fultz shot 64.9-percent from the foul line.
The Sixers’ next preseason game is Wednesday in Brooklyn.