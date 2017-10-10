Police: Man Robbed, Tortured With Blow Torch, Fish Hook For 2 Days

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Two men have been arrested after Atlantic City Police say they robbed and tortured a man for two days, burning the victim’s feet with a blow torch and sticking a fish hook in his mouth.
Investigators say 28-year-old Roberto Alicea, 32-year-old Mark Hopewell and a third suspect reportedly tied up the 36-year-old victim inside an apartment on Georgia Avenue for two days. During that time, the victim says he was repeatedly punched, had his feet burned with a blow torch, and a fish hook stuck in his mouth and under his chin.
The victim was also robbed of more than $700. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The two men have been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal restraint, and conspiracy.
Police continue to search for the third suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411) and begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.