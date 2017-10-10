Malcolm Jenkins: ‘Most Resilient, Mature Eagles Team I’ve Been On’

Malcolm Jenkins is a Super Bowl champion and veteran NFL safety. He sits down with CBS Philly’s Joe Santoliquito every week. All of Jenkins’ Post Snap interviews are archived at CBSPhilly.com/Jenkins.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins is in his fourth year with the Eagles, and there is a lot going on with this 4-1 team and a lot of it is good, after the Eagles devoured the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I wouldn’t say that this is the most talented team that we’ve had in my time here, but I do believe this team is the most resilient, most mature, and most competitive team that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Jenkins said. “The Arizona Cardinals are a good ball club, and we knew that they were going to be a challenge for us defensively. They were second in the league in passing yards, and have a Hall of Fame receiver in Larry [Fitzgerald].

Related: Malcolm Jenkins Reacts To Nelson Agholor’s TD: ‘He’s Stylin’ On Him’

“That was a 4×100 track team everywhere else on the field. We came out quick and our special teams rolled up to the challenge this week. The players challenged the coaches to put us in position where we can make more plays. Our coaches did. The guys responded in a big way. Defensively, we limited them to one big play, and everything else we got after it. We got quality reps from Patrick Robinson and Jalen Mills.”

Jenkins said head coach Doug Pederson and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and special teams coach Dave Fipp allow the players to have a say in game planning. What transpired on special teams against the Cardinals came about because the players asked Fipp to make the kickoffs shorter to induce a run back.

“We had been kicking the ball into the end zone,” said Jenkins, who also plays special teams. “The average drive began at the 25. From a player’s standpoint, it doesn’t allow you the opportunities to make plays. We wanted that opportunity and guys vocalized that. Fipp, our special teams coach, said ‘Ok, you guys have to step up.’ We hit a few high returnable balls where we wanted them to bring it out.”

Arizona’s first three possessions began at its 18, 21 and 22.

“That’s something that got the guys going and it allowed the special teams to be that spark,” Jenkins said.

This is a crunch week for the Eagles, who will play at the 4-1 Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton on Thursday.

“They have a talented team and they run a similar style of offense to the Kansas City Chiefs, with their motions and zone sweeps and options,” Jenkins said. “So we have some familiarity there. We can’t get caught up in their deceptions. We have to play a disciplined game. Guys are going to have to make tackles in space and put their eyes in the right place.

“Their passing game is pretty simple, but their running game is pretty special. If we can’t stop the run, it will make it awfully hard to defend the pass.”

Fourth Annual Blitz, Bow-Ties & Bourbon Fundraiser

Malcolm Jenkins will be holding the Fourth Annual Blitz, Bow-Ties and Bourbon fundraiser for the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation on Monday, October 16, at Union Trust at 717 Chestnut Street. The VIP reception begins at 6:30 p.m. and the event features Jenkins and his Eagle teammates in a stylish evening of premium spirits, notable chef tasting, live entertainment, and live and silent auctions that benefit The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation’s youth programming in the Greater Philadelphia region.

The annual event is an upscale opportunity for Philadelphia’s VIPs and celebrities to support the foundation’s commitment to supporting the local area. Proceeds from the night support programs like Summer S.T.E.A.M., which serves middle school students residing in the ‘Promise Zone’ of Philadelphia.

For more information, click here.

On Sunday, October 15, the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation will be hosting V-VIP Pre-Blitz Mixer, an evening at Damari Savile from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. It’s an evening of finest spirits while mingling with Philadelphia’s top philanthropists, influencers and business leaders. All VVIP ticket holders will be invited to this exclusive event with Malcolm, his teammates and family. This evening is the only opportunity to experience the entire journey of the Blitz, Bow-Ties and Bourbon event and its’ legendary guests. All Sponsor Levels (Blitz, Bow-Tie and Bourbon) are also included as special guests to the Evening at Damari Savile.

Malcolm Jenkins Foundation: themalcolmjenkinsfoundation.org

Follow Malcolm Jenkins on Twitter @MalcolmJenkins and like him on Facebook.