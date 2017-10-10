Jim Ross: ‘Lane Johnson Came To Oklahoma And Just Kept Growing’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross is no stranger to football. As a lifelong Oklahoma Sooner fan and even a play by play broadcaster in the short lived XFL, JR’s knowledge of the game runs very deep.

Ross, appeared on The Wrestler Court podcast with Kevin Keenan and Turtle this week to talk about his new book Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling. When asked if he gets to follow former Sooner, and current Philadelphia Eagles Offensive tackle Lane Johnson’s pro career Ross said “Oh yeah. Lane is a friend. He came to Oklahoma and just kept growing. When he came in we thought he was gonna be a tight end.”

Ross, 65 has been a veteran of the sports entertainment industry for the last forty-three years. Beginning his career in Mid-South Wrestling along with a stop in World Championship Wrestling before landing in World Wrestling Entertainment in 1993, where he would really make his mark. As the voice of the WWE flagship show Monday Night Raw, from 1993 until 2013 JR provided unique insight combined with an undeniable chemistry with color commentator Jerry “The King” Lawler the pair made for what many believe is the best broadcasting duo ever in the industry.

Slobberknocker is a career retrospective that takes you on a journey beginning right here in Philadelphia at WrestleMania 15 in 1999 in what was JR’s return to the WWE following his first bout with bells palsy. A must read for any wrestling fan.

Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling is available on Amazon.com and where ever books are sold.

