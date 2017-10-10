Flyers Wrap Up Season-Opening Road Trip In Nashville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will skate with the Predators tonight in Nashville as they wrap up their season-opening four-game road trip.

The Orange and Black have gone 2-1-0 on this trip so far, beating San Jose and Anaheim with the loss coming in Los Angeles.

The Predators, the defending Western Conference champions, are off to an 0-2-0 start. The losses came in Boston (4-3) and Pittsburgh (4-0). Tonight will be the home opener for the Predators who are coached by former Flyers head coach Peter Laviolette.

Forward Wayne Simmonds is off to a great start for the Flyers as he leads the team with four goals. Forward Jakub Voracek is tops in assists with four.

Brian Elliot is expected to get the start in net tonight for the Flyers. So far on the young season, he is 2-0-0 with a 2.49 GAA.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Steph Driver of Broad Street Hockey Radio to breakdown the Flyers season so far.