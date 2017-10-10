Biden Protecting Children From Sexual Abuse Through Doylestown Health Partnership

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is shining a light to protect children from abuse in Pennsylvania.

“This partnership I truly believe will save children’s lives,” said Biden on Tuesday.

In keeping with his son Beau Biden’s mission, the former vice president announced a partnership between the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children and Doylestown Health in Bucks County.

“Child sexual abuse is a leading health risk to children,” said Biden. “One in 10 children will be molested by the time their 18 years old.”

Biden passionately recounted sobering statistics, touting an expanded initiative with Doylestown Health to allow the Beau Biden Foundation to train medical staff in recognizing the signs of abuse.

Beau Biden started the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children Foundation 7 years ago while prosecuting an historic pedophile case involving a doctor in Delaware. Roughly 27,000 Delawareans throughout the community have been trained to notice the signs of abuse and try to prevent it.

“We just wanna make sure that we are out there helping people understand what the signs and indicators are and get kids the help they need,” said Jim Brexler, president, and CEO of Doylestown Health.

Laura Jones has already gone through the training with the foundation. She’s with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County.

“It’s upsetting to hear about the stories but I feel that I have been empowered and that I am empowering other people to do something about it so that we can hopefully prevent this from happening in the future and really reduce the number of people that this happens to,” said Jones.

“It’s a dirty little secret that is out there and as I said, no one wanted to talk about it, but my son wanted to talk about it,” said Biden.