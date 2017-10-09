Miami Police Fatally Shoot Temple Student Accused Of Running Over Cop

MIAMI (CBS/AP) — A Temple University student was shot and killed by police after she reportedly ran down an officer while attempting to flee the scene of an accident.

It happened Sunday around 6 p.m. near 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates says 22-year-old Cariann Denise Hithon, who was driving a black BMW, ran through a red light and hit a Mercedes. She then accelerated and hit an officer, who was on foot as part of a Columbus Day holiday weekend patrol.

“She started the car and ran away,” witness Miguel Garcia told CBS Miami. “She was, like, going over the policeman in front of her, the officer.”

Garcia said when he saw the woman’s face, she had a wild, crazed expression.

“She was staring, it was very scary looking, I think she was on drugs or something,” said Garcia.

Oates says another officer opened fire and the driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a parked SUV.

Hithon was taken to the hospital where she died. The officer is in stable condition.

Temple Student Government identified Hithon as one of their own.

“TSG has been made aware of a tragic event in Miami, Florida that has claimed the life of one of our own, Cariann Hilton,” said Temple Student Government in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Cariann’s friends and family during this tremendously difficult time.”

Statement regarding the tragic event in Miami that led to the loss of our own Cariann Denise Hithon. pic.twitter.com/Ua8lDhk4bn — Temple Student Gov't (@TempleTSG) October 10, 2017

The girl’s father, Cary Hithon, told CBS Miami his daughter was in South Florida celebrating her 22nd birthday.

She was expected to graduate from Temple in the fall and go on to law school.

As to why his daughter may have acted that way, her father said “I don’t know. I have no idea. I have no answers. She was just loving life and having a good time.”

Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating the incident.