T.J. McConnell: Joel Embiid Is ‘Second Coming Of Christ’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — T.J. McConnell might not have known, but he’s a hero for a large group of Sixers fans.

McConnell was a special guest on the first ever live Rights To Ricky Sanchez, with hosts Spike Eskin and Michael Levin at Underground Arts in Philadelphia.

The 500-ish fans chanted “T.J.” all day and went bananas when re-watching McConnell’s buzzer beater against the Knicks.

TJ McConnell watching his game winner against the Knicks at the @RTRSPodcast party tonight! pic.twitter.com/72GTZzcRkF — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) October 7, 2017

McConnell also called Joel Embiid the “second coming of Christ” and all but guaranteed the Sixers would make the playoffs this season.

T.J. McConnell just called Joel Embiid “the second coming of Christ” and asked “where the f***” is my beer. #RTRSLive — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 7, 2017

Right To Ricky Sanchez Radio in the same place for the first time #RTRSLive pic.twitter.com/9Lj7xnHlpS — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) October 7, 2017

Favorite parts of #RTRSLive

-TJ saying he would beat Ben in a 3 pt contest

-The intro returned

-TJ double fisting

-TJ's hair was unphased — Christopher Deibler (@mrcrockpot) October 7, 2017

And yes, Process hater Howard Eskin, was there.

You can listen to the podcast here (nsfw language).