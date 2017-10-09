BREAKING: Monroe Township School District Closes All Schools For Remainder Of Week To Test For Mold

T.J. McConnell: Joel Embiid Is ‘Second Coming Of Christ’

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — T.J. McConnell might not have known, but he’s a hero for a large group of Sixers fans.

McConnell was a special guest on the first ever live Rights To Ricky Sanchez, with hosts Spike Eskin and Michael Levin at Underground Arts in Philadelphia.

The 500-ish fans chanted “T.J.” all day and went bananas when re-watching McConnell’s buzzer beater against the Knicks.

McConnell also called Joel Embiid the “second coming of Christ” and all but guaranteed the Sixers would make the playoffs this season.

 

And yes, Process hater Howard Eskin, was there.

You can listen to the podcast here (nsfw language).

