T.J. McConnell: Joel Embiid Is ‘Second Coming Of Christ’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — T.J. McConnell might not have known, but he’s a hero for a large group of Sixers fans.
McConnell was a special guest on the first ever live Rights To Ricky Sanchez, with hosts Spike Eskin and Michael Levin at Underground Arts in Philadelphia.
The 500-ish fans chanted “T.J.” all day and went bananas when re-watching McConnell’s buzzer beater against the Knicks.
McConnell also called Joel Embiid the “second coming of Christ” and all but guaranteed the Sixers would make the playoffs this season.
Related: Markelle Fultz: ‘We’re Going To Be In The Playoffs’
And yes, Process hater Howard Eskin, was there.
You can listen to the podcast here (nsfw language).